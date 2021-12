LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Two weeks following their state championship victory, Mosley’s Alysia Fingall, and Michelle Mask, were named the 5A volleyball player and coach of the year.

Mask, who has coached Mosley for nine seasons, led the Dolphins to a 23-8 season and Bay County’s first-ever volleyball state championship.

Fingall racked up 304 kills, 489 digs, 51 blocks and 40 aces in her Junior season.