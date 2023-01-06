LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — 22 wrestling teams from the region are competing in the annual Panhandle Championship at Mosley High School.

“We call it the Panhandle Championship, but anybody is welcome,” Mosley wrestling coach Jeff Skipper said. “What we want to do is we want to get as many people here, as many matches as they can because, you know, pretty much after this, everything comes to an individual tournament. This is kind of a really a team builder effort, so everybody’s cheering on their team where in other situations they may be wrestling at the same time”

It is a great way to get athletes back on the mat after Christmas break, but there are also titles on the line.

“Most every team here is in our district so you know individually not as a team but individually every match counts towards the district seeding,” Bay assistant wrestling coach Zach Deaton said.

This a dual-style tournament meaning all teams will see the mat at least six times.

“Against people other than just your partners to kind of see where you’re at, different styles and things like that and kind of grow your wrestling knowledge in the match,” Skipper said.

The boys teams competed on Friday and the girls hit the mat on Saturday for the final day.