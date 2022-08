LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Recent Mosley High School graduate, Savannah Pitts, signed to Brewton Parker College, making her the first female wrestler from Bay County to ever sign to the next level.

In her senior season, Pitts was a district champion, placed third in the region in the 145 weight class, and qualified for the first FHSAA sanctioned girls wrestling State Championships.

Pitts only began wrestling in her junior year of high school.