Mosley wrestler Nick Hejke one win away from Bay County record

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley senior wrestler Nick Hejke is one match victory away from breaking the Bay County high school wrestling win record, and will have a chance to do so on Friday.

Hejke was close to the record in December, but an unforeseen injury set him back and Mosley head wrestling coach, Jeff Skipper, said he is thrilled to see him back.

“He seemed poised, that hey he’s going to win this, he’s going to win this, he’s going to break this record you know a month ago,” Skipper said. “And then he gets sidelined with this and then for a while we really weren’t sure if we were even going to be able to finish his season, so we’re excited that he gets an opportunity to just get back on the mat and finish strong.”

On Wednesday, Hejke was cleared to return to the mat and ended up picking a victory, tying Arnold alum and Penn State wrestler Richie McClanahan’s county record at 242 wins.

“Even if I was really, really, really injured, I didn’t want to be that guy that hurt himself senior year and be injured the rest of the season,” Hejke said. “But I want to do anything and everything in my power to get back on the mat, and it wasn’t even just about the goal, it was just wrestling that senior season, everything we ever worked for, this senior season this is all we got, everything has got to be left on the mat so, even though I go set back a little bit it wasn’t even about the record, it was about getting back on the mat and doing the thing that I love the most.”

Hejke will have the chance to break the record as early as Friday, and even in his home gymnasium, as Mosley is hosting their next meet.

Jeff Skipper: “We’ve got 15 different teams coming, all the county teams are going to be here tomorrow, that’s a really cool thing,” Skipper said. “So we’re not really sure who he’s going to break the record against but as long as he breaks the record against somebody I’m going to be happy about it.”

Hejke has an excellent chance to enshrine his name into the history books of Bay County, but he said wins and records aren’t his biggest high school achievement.

“What matters at the end of the day is putting in all the hard work and it’s really teaching me these life goals and life lessons and all of that,” Hejke said. “Dedication, heart and all that, being committed to something for so long you know it’s really taught me real-life goals you know so, the records I’m crazy grateful to have all of them you know, and I’m glad to be where I’m at today, but at the end of the day, winning a state title and getting those traits that I’ve gotten throughout school is what really matters to me, you know?”

Hejkes shouted out the current record holder, Richie McClanahan, and noted that he broke the record in just four years, as opposed to Hejke who has been wrestling at the high school level since seventh grade.

Mosley will host a meet with 15 teams on Friday, January 7 at 2:00 p.m.