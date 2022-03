LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – After one of the greatest high school careers in Bay County history, Mosley wrestler Nick Hejke has committed to Lindsey Wilson College.

Hejke was a five-time state qualifier, three-time state placer, broke the all-time Bay County win record in January, and was named as one of seven finalists for the Russ Mauger Mental Attitude Award.

The senior finished his high school career at 284-62 overall.