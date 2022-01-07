Mosley wrestler Nick Hejke breaks Bay County high school win record

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley wrestler Nick Hejke broke the Bay County high school career wins record in his first match at the Panhandle Championships tournament at Mosley on Friday.

Hejke notched 243 career wins, passing Arnold high school and Penn State alum Richie McClanahan’s record of 242 set in 2017.

The senior was injured in December and was not sure he would be able to finish his high school career but was cleared to return Wednesday to tie the record setting him up for the record on Friday.

Hejke said after the match that he was very proud of his achievement, but breaking the record is not what he wants to be his legacy.

“I don’t want to be defined as the kid who broke that one County record in 2022,” Hejke said. “I want to be known as the kid who was a great leader on his team, good in the classroom, good on the mat, but also somebody who, he’s kind, I don’t want to be defined by this one moment you know.”

The Panhandle Championships began with pool play Friday with 15 teams in participation and will conclude in bracket play on Saturday.