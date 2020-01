LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley boys basketball team beat Holmes County 81-54 in their in-school game on Wednesday.

The Dolphins picked up the win in front of a packed gym. Students paid $3 to get out of class to see the game and the money raised went to the basketball program.

Mosley improves to 11-4 on the season and will take on South Walton on Jan. 16.