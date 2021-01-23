Mosley wins Bay County wrestling championship

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Mosley claimed the Bay County high school wrestling championship on Saturday night at the Second Annual George Mulligan Memorial Tournament.

The Dolphins finished third overall, highest out of all six county teams, to claim the title.

Here are the full team results from the meet.

1 Ft Walton Beach HS 303.0

2 Gulf Breeze HS 258.5

3 Mosley 257.5

4 Niceville 218.5

5 South Walton Hs 191.0

6 Rutherford 181.5

7 Rocky Bayou Christian School 144.5

8 Florida 126.0

9 Choctawhatchee 122.5

10 Tate 116.0

11 North Bay Haven 105.5

12 Ft Walton Beach HS B Team 95.5

13 Arnold 92.5

14 Bay 85.0

15 Deane Bozeman School 79.0

16 Marianna 63.5

17 Wewahitchka 42.0

18 Graceville HS 2.0

Here is a link to the latest results from the tournament:

2nd Annual George Mulligan Memorial (trackwrestling.com)