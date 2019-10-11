Mosley wins Bay County Swimming and Diving Championships

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The 2018 Bay County Swimming and Diving Championships were canceled after Hurricane Michael.

On Wednesday and Thursday though, athletes were able to compete for the 2019 title.

“Not having a completed season last year it just makes you want to push yourself more and more to be a better swimmer in each of your events and it’s just good to be back,” said North Bay Haven swimmer Luke Station.

Mosley took first overall for boys and girls. The girls scored a total of 730 points and the boys scores a total of 854 points.

Arnold took second overall, North Bay Haven took third and Bay placed fourth.

Mosley’s Tyler Phaneuf placed first on the boys diving side with a score of 387.8. Molsey’s Alex Fulton came in second and Arnold’s Max McCarter came in third.

Mosley’s Audrey Hankins placed first for girls diving with a score of 365.45. North Bay Haven’s Lilly Campbell came in second.