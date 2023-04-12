PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley took first place with Arnold as the runner-up in the Bay County Championship track and field meet at Tommy Oliver Stadium on Wednesday.

Team Results:

Mosley – 216 Arnold – 145 Bay – 117 North Bay Haven – 114 Bozeman – 66 Rutherford – 9

The Bay County Championships marked the end of the track and field regular season but Bay Head Coach Adrianna Hill said outside of bragging rights, the county meet is a good chance to gauge where all her athletes are before districts begin.

“This meet says, okay, this is what I have,” Hill said. “We have maybe two weeks to work on what we need to work on for the district meet. So I say okay, this is where I am. This is what I need to work on. I might need to pull back on this. It gives the coach and the athlete time enough to kind of reevaluate what’s going on to go into the postseason.”

The FHSAA district meets will take place all over the state for the next two weekends with regionals beginning the first week of May.