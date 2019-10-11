Mosley wins Bay County boys golf championship

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County boys golf championship was held at the Bay Point Golf Course Thursday.

Mosley was the first place team winner. The Dolphins shot 319 on the course.

Mosley’s Jack Hundley and Morgan Hughes were the first place individual medalists. They both shot 75 on the course.

It was a big deal that the championship was held this year since it was cancelled last year due to Hurricane Michael. It was tough for the golfers to find places to practice or play after the storm since many golf courses were damaged or closed down completely.

“It’s been a difficult year. I think for the kids to play as well as they are playing this year, kudos to the kids and the coaches they’ve done well with what they have had to work with,” Bay High golf coach Conrad Moon said.

The golfers now look ahead to districts which start on Oct. 14. Moon said it’s good that the district tournament is being held at Bay Point as well.

“Other schools from other parts of the Panhandle love coming here, especially since the storm,” Moon said. “We didn’t get to have last year, and they are the first ones to come back this year and see how far we progressed and it’s amazing. People don’t realize what shape these golf courses were in.”