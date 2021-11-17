Mosley volleyball wins 5A State Championship

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team pulled off a huge comeback to beat Merritt Island 3-2 for the 5A State Championship victory.

The Dolphins struggled in the first two sets of the matchup, falling to the Mustangs in the first set 25-17 and in the second set 25-19.

However, the third set is when things changed for Mosley. They battled until the very end, tying it up at 24 and taking it to extra points.

It was Marley Middlebrooks with the set-winning kill to end it 27-25 and keep the Dolphins alive in the matchup.

Mosley owned the fourth set, the momentum now in their favor and won it 25-14.

It all came down to the fifth and final set and while it was close, the Dolphins pulled off the victory 15-13 to be crowned the state champions.

It’s the first volleyball championship for Mosley and the first one in Bay County history as well.