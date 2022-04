LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Six months following their 5A State Title victory in Fort Myers, the Mosley volleyball team received their championship rings.

Mosley pulled off a huge comeback to beat Merritt Island 3-2 for the 5A State Championship victory in November 2021.

The Dolphins will return all but three players from their state championship team in the 2022 season including 5A Player of the Year, Alysia Fingall.