Mosley volleyball team receives national recognition for academics

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team received a team academic award given out by the United States Marine Corps and American Volleyball Coaches Association on Tuesday.

Mosley is one of seven schools to receive the AVCA Team Academic Award out of 461 teams nationally. It’s also the third year in a row they have gotten it.

The award honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom by maintaining at least a cumulative 3.30 team GPA.

“I continue to be so inspired by these amazing young ladies. They have had to over come some incredible obstacles over the last few years and have not wavered when it comes to the importance of academics,” Mosley head volleyball coach Michelle Mask said. “They are an amazing group of young ladies that are as equally talented on the court as they are off. I think it is safe to say the future looks bright for our Lady Fins!”

The AVCA Team Academic Award is the single largest award offered by quantity of schools, players and coaches honored.