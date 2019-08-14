Mosley volleyball still has “unfinished business”

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Before Hurricane Michael hit, the Mosley volleyball team was undefeated in the district and getting ready for the 6A state tournament.

The Dolphins made it to the elite eight of the tournament but fell to Bishop Kenny 3-2 in the regional finals.

Now, the Dolphins are preparing hard for this year as they have some “unfinished business.” The team wants to get one step further than last year: the final four.

Head coach Michelle Mask thinks the team can do it too, but that’s not the only goal of the season.

“You know what is the goal for this season, you know I’d love to say state championship, but going through what we went through as a group as a community just having a great season where the girls are happy and nothing major happens, I would want that most for the girls,” Mask said.

Mosley starts off the season with a match against South Walton on Aug. 20. The Dolphins play in a preseason classic tournament over at Leon High School on Saturday.