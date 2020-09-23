Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Mosley volleyball stays undefeated, beats North Bay Haven Tuesday night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team is still undefeated after taking down North Bay Haven 3-1 on Tuesday night.

The first set was a battle, but the Dolphins took it 28-26. Mosley also won the second set 25-17.

Then, North Bay Haven stormed back to take the third set 25-23, but the Dolphins crushed the Buccaneers in the fourth to win it 25-10.

The Dolphins now improve to 3-0 on the season. Mosley takes on Arnold on Wednesday.

North Bay Haven falls to 2-1 and will take on Rutherford on Wednesday.

