Mosley volleyball returns to Lynn Haven as state champions

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team came back to Bay County on Thursday afternoon and were greeted with a championship celebration.

The Dolphins pulled off an epic comeback to win the 5A State Championship. Down by two sets to Merritt Island, they came back in the next three to win it all.

A win that big deserved a large celebration and the team was showered with love from the community when they got back.

A police escort took them all the way to the school, with officers on the ground and in the air.

“We stopped at like a gas station, and there were a few cops and I was like okay this is cool, and then there was a helicopter and I was like oh my gosh there’s a helicopter,” Mosley sophomore Marley Middlebrooks said.

When the team arrived to the school, they were greeted by a ton of fans and inside the gym, a pep rally of the century awaited them.

“It’s crazy it still doesn’t feel real, we still haven’t processed it yet and it’s crazy,” Mosley sophomore Jordan Iferd said.

The Dolphins definitely deserved the hype, after all they made history. They are the first volleyball team from the school and county to win a state title.

“I feel like I’ll take all of this forever and remember this. The memories we made on this trip and during this whole season, this group of girls is incredible and I love all of them. It’s been amazing,” Senior Liberty McLean said.

While the championship trophy will be added to Mosley’s growing case at the school, the team hopes that when people see it, they don’t look at it as just Mosley’s state title, but as the entire community’s.

“So much more than for the school, it’s for every person who’s played at Mosley, every person who loves the sport of volleyball, it’s for everybody, not just for us for everybody,” Mosley head coach Michelle Mask said.