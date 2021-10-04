Mosley volleyball ranked No. 2 in Class 5A

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team is currently ranked the No. 2 team in Class 5A.

The team might only be 13-8 right now, but that’s because they have been playing much tougher competition this year.

“I feel like this is one of the best teams I’ve ever coached, not just at Mosley but in my career of coaching for 26 years, they are a very talented bunch, and the only way to prep them for a playoff run, a significant playoff run would be to play the best competition,” head coach Michelle Mask said.

The schedule they have played so far has been preparing them for the postseason.

Earlier this season, the team went down to the Nike Tournament of Champions, which was invite only, and lost four games there. However, every loss was an extremely close battle.

They also have taken on the No. 17 team in the state, Chiles, twice this year. The most recent matchup, the Dolphins took to five sets with the Timberwolves.

They also have been without one of their best players, Liberty Mclean, for a few weeks, but now heading into the final regular season contests, she’s back with the team.

“So fired up about today’s practice because we’ve been missing one of our big middles, our No. 1 middle, but we’re so deep as a team we were still able to hold it together and play really well over the past couple of weeks even with one of biggest players being out so it’s exciting to see what it’s gonna look like when we have everyone back together again,” Mask said.

This year the goal is obviously to make a deep palyoff run, especially since last season, the Dolphins didn’t get to go far.

Mosley fell to Wakulla in the district championship game, but they don’t plan on that happening again.

“Last year was hard and it did, it lit a fire under us, and I think it showed in that last set, we played Wakulla 25-4. It was kind an exclamation point, okay this is our year, we really want it this year,” Mask said.

Mosley takes on in-county rivals, the Arnold Marlins, on Tuesday night.