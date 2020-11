LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley volleyball player Ragan Kinard committed to USF on Tuesday.

The Dolphin made a big impact on her high school squad. She had nearly 1,000 kills, 173 blocks and more than 350 digs

She played on the varsity Mosley volleyball team for all four years and for three of those years served as a team captain.

Kinard kept an impressive 4.23 GPA in the classroom as well.

She will officially sign with the Bulls on Nov. 12, just one day after Early Signing Day.