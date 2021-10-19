Mosley volleyball moving on to district title game after win over Wakulla

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team took down Wakulla 3-0 in the 5A District 1 semifinals on Tuesday night.

The game was a bit of revenge for the Dolphins, as Wakulla ended their postseason hopes in this exact game last season.

“Last year was definitely something that was really unfortunate for us we came back letting the underclassmen know we have to win this game like it’s just for us. I’m really excited to see how far we get to go with it,” Mosley senior Madison Kinard said.

The Dolphins will now host Choctawhatchee in the district championship game on Thursday night.