Mosley volleyball makes Bay County history, advances to state final four

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley defeated Ridgeview 3-1 to become the first volleyball team in Bay County history to reach the state final four.

Dolphins head coach Michelle Mask was overwhelmed with emotion after the match but said that the job is not yet complete.

“We knew from the first day this summer, once we all got the pieces of the puzzle together, you know, we said we weren’t going to be happy with anything but a state championship. County championship, that wasn’t going to do it for us, even when we won district we were happy, we were excited, but we knew that wasn’t enough. This has always been the goal, to play all the way to November 17th, and so far we’re still in it and we’re super excited.”

With the win, Mosley advances to the 5A semifinal match where they will host Vanguard next Saturday, November 13.