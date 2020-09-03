Mosley volleyball looking at all the positives of the season

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team is ready to get out of conditioning and into practice, and they will at the end of this week.

The Dolphins have tryouts on Friday and will get practice started on Tuesday.

Mosley head volleyball coach Michelle Mask said she has a lot of interest in trying out this year and thinks the pandemic is partly to thank for that.

“I think everybody just kinda wants that social contact that you haven’t had so I think it’s brought a lot more kids out that want to try it that wouldn’t have,” Mask said.

For the five seniors on the team, it’s been a weird few years. Between the hurricane and pandemic, they haven’t really had a completely normal season.

“We’re hoping that we get as normal of a season as we can, we’re all trying really hard and doing what we can, social distance, wash our hands, make the right choices,” Mask said.

Even this year is different for them, as the schedule has had to be adjusted a lot due to the pandemic.

They originally had just nine games on it, but was able to work it up to 15, but normally they have around 25 or more.

“I wanted to have the girls, let them have as much of a season as possible, 15 games, we’ll take what we can get,” Mask said.

The Dolphins aren’t taking anything for granted in this strange season, so they are kicking this year off with their toughest opponent and county rivals, the Arnold Marlins.

“I feel like it’s gonna be great for everyone around Bay County and Mosley, just to have that positive energy with everything kind of negative going on right now, but we’re so excited,” Mosley volleyball player Ragan Kinard said.

That’s not the only thing exciting for this team. They will get to debut their brand new court when they host the Marlins on Sept. 15.

“I like how professional it looks like it makes us look more official than the rubber court we had after the hurricane,” Mosley volleyball player Kennedy Christian.

No matter if they play 15 games or just two, these Dolphins are just grateful to be putting on the orange and green uniforms once again.

“It makes us all happy we have the opportunity to play still,” Kinard said.

“Hopefully no more hurricanes or pandemics happen,” Christian said.