Mosley volleyball kicks off season with a win over Sneads

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team swept Sneads in their first matchup of the season on Monday night.

The first set was a close one, but the Dolphins ended up holding out and winning it 25-23. They then won the other two sets to pick up the 3-0 victory over the reigning 1A state champs.

The team was happy to start off their season with a win.

“I think we just played with a lot of energy, we played together. Second set we got a little low but I think we picked it up together and finished off the game in the third set,” Mosley volleyball player Alysia Fingall said.

“They’re a very scrappy team so I think that was good for us as big hitters to really see a good defensive line, so I thought we played the best to our ability and I think it was a good win,” Mosley volleyball player Kumara Flannigan said.

Mosley will take on Wakulla on Tuesday night in Crawfordville.

