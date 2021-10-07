Mosley volleyball jumps to No. 1 in Class 5A

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team is now No. 1 in the Class 5A rankings, according to Maxpreps.

The Dolphins were No. 2 on Monday behind Ridgeview, a school from Jacksonville, but after wins over Arnold and Crestview, they jumped into the top spot.

Mosley finished their regular season on Thursday night against North Bay Haven with a 16-8 record.

They are now focusing on postseason play with the district tournament right around the corner.

Head coach Michelle Mask said the whole point of scheduling tough opponents this year was so they would be ready for the competition at the end of the season too.

“When I took over this program nine years ago, we were 26-4, but we didn’t make it out of districts cause we didn’t play tough enough teams, so at that point, I made it, really kind of, made it my mission as a coach to play the toughest competition I could get ahold of each season to prep for the playoffs,” Mask said.

District tournaments for local teams will begin on Oct. 18.