Mosley volleyball heads to Fort Myers for state championship game

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team got on the road Monday morning to Fort Myers for the 5A State Championship game.

“It wasn’t until this moment, it’s like we’re going to the state championship, now we’re on the bus we’re going, we’re ready,” Mosley player Maegan Swearington said.

“It definitely feels like a dream, somebody wake me up, I’m so excited it’s crazy,” Mosley player Maritza Eddington said.

The Dolphins got a royal sendoff from the school as the cheerleaders, band and a whole lot of fans gathered outside the gym to wish them good luck.

The team was overwhelmed with how many people came out to support them.

“It feels great, knowing that your team, it’s not just your teammates behind you, your family, your community, all of Bay County is here supporting you, it feels just.. awesome is the word,” Eddington said.

The Dolphins also have a chance to bring the school a second state championship in the same year as the baseball team did it back in May.

“I know the past football game we saw the boys get their rings and honestly it’s just motivation for us, we want one so bad we’re gonna give it our all,” Swearington said.

The team has been on their home court for every game in the playoffs so far, so playing Merritt Island on Wednesday in a new gym will be something different for them.

“We just have to play our game, we know we’re gonna go down there and be the home team, just play our game and no matter what just win,” Swearington said.

Mosley faces off with the Mustangs at noon eastern on Wednesday.