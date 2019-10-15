Mosley volleyball has big postseason plans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team starts district tournament play on Tuesday and the Dolphins are ready to do big things this postseason.

At the end of August, the Dolphins was on a four game losing streak. It was tough on the team for a little bit.

“People were kinda like ‘why did you lose?’ and thought maybe we couldn’t do it, but now we’re coming back and doing better,” Mosley player Liberty McLean said.

Doing better might eb an understatement, the team is currently the No. 1 seed for the 5A District 2 tournament. It was all part of head coach Michelle Mask’s plan to make the team better by scheduling tough opponents this year.

“And we’ve become a way better team so far through the season. I think she did it, it was smart, it was smart,” Mosley player Ragan Kinard said.

The Dolphins have become a stronger team especially after Hurricane Michael. The team thinks they are more focused heading into the playoffs this season than this time last year.

“Hurricane Michael really hurt us but we’re ready to show them what we’re made of and finish what we started,” Mosley player Jolie Taylor said.

“This year it’s a lot different cause we don’t have to worry about that so we can just go in there kick butt and leave,” Mosley player Emma Robertson said.

This team definitely has some unfinished business. They want to be the first Mosley volleyball team to go to the state tournament final four and the Dolphins think they can do that.

“We definitely have the potential, everyone no matter on the court or on the bench, everyone wants it so bad you can see it, we’re so loud at every game and we’re getting better every single day, it’s so fun to see and watch and be there for,” Mosley player Anna Corbin said.

Mosley plays Rickards on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at home.