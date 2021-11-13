Mosley volleyball continues historic run, advances to state finals

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team defeated Vanguard 3-1 at home Saturday to advance to the FHSAA 5A state finals.

With the win, Mosley becomes the first Bay County volleyball team to ever play in a state title match, and they will get that opportunity against Merrit Island Wednesday afternoon in Fort Myers.

Dolphins head coach Michelle Mask said after the match that she’s proud of her team, but they aren’t done making history.

“You know it’s nine years in the making for me taking over at Mosley, and you know we’re making history,” Mask said. “We’re the first team in Bay County to ever go to the state championship so that’s awesome, this is something that has been on our radar since day one, this was the ultimate goal, to make it down to Fort Myers, the new goal is to win in Fort Myers.”