LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– The Mosley Dolphins beat Arnold 3-0 on Wednesday night.

This was Mosley’s third straight win this week. The Dolphins are now 4-0 on the season. Next up for the team out of Lynn Haven is another home game against Crestview on Thursday night.

Arnold is now 1-1 on the season. Next up for the Marlins is a home game against Sneads on Thursday night.