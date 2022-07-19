LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team is confident they have the pieces to make a run at a second consecutive state title.

The Dolphins won the Class 5A State Finals in November of 2021, and they will return 11 of their players, all but three graduated seniors from the championship team.

Mosley rising senior Kumara Flanagain said that they will all rally behind the 2021 Class 5A Player of the Year, Alysia Fingall, who is also returning for her senior year.

“Having her on the court at all times, I feel like we have a lot of trust in her,” Flanagian said. “We can always just put it out to the pin and she can figure out some way to score, so I definitely think she’s a big help to our team.”

The Dolphins will have an added test this season as they move up from Class 5A to Class 6A. Fingall said they aren’t scared of the challenge as they also schedule teams from higher classifications.

“I feel like we played a lot of teams outside of our class, and so people in our (new) class that we’re playing this year, we played last year too,” Fingall said. “And I know they’re losing a lot of people so I think we’ll be able to hand with them even better.”

Head Coach Michelle Mask has had some added help this summer, as Mosley alum and University of Florida outside hitter, T’ara Ceasar, who played with the U.S. National Team last summer, is back home to help coach her high school team.

“She’s really down to earth,” Flanagian said. “She’s really helped just prepare us for our upcoming battles, and she helps us with the mental game and just play on the court in general and I’ve learned so much from her in just the summer that we’ve been with her.”

“She really does do a good job watching us and calling us out on everything that we’re doing,” Fingall said. “And it may seem like she’s yelling at us or something but really it is like very constructive, and even when she plays on us it’s really crazy, having somebody of such a high caliber play and hitting at you, it’s really something different.”

Unlike last year, the Dolphins will have over a half dozen seniors on their roster. Their one and only goal is making a return trip to the state finals in Fort Myers.

“Last year we never like peaked,” Flanagain said. “I feel like we just have to have that same start like at the beginning and just keep pushing through, and I definitely think with the girls that have gone through it, we’ve all been there so we know how it has to be done.”

Mosley will open their 2022 Fall season with a home match against nine-time defending 1A state champions, Sneads, on August 22.