Mosley volleyball advancing to Elite Eight of state tournament

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team is elite eight bound after the Dolphins took down Middleburg in the regional semifinals on Wednesday night.

The Dolphins swept the Broncos, 3-0, on their home court to stay alive in the playoffs.

Senior Liberty McLean said their eyes are still on the big prize and they still have a ways to go to get there.

“That’s what we have on our mind we are going for the state championship, going for the state ring, the furthest we have ever gone is the elite eight so this year we are really fighting hard and we are hoping for that state championship,” McLean said.

Mosley will now take on Ridgeview in the region finals on Saturday at home.