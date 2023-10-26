PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Mosley Football team upset Niceville 29-28 in thrilling, come-from-behind fashion, to win the Class 4S District 2 Championship.

The Dolphins went for a gutsy two-point conversion with under a minute to go in the 4th quarter, instead of kicking an extra point to force overtime.

Niceville would attempt a field goal with four seconds left on the clock, but it would be no good, giving Mosley the district title victory, clinching a spot in the playoffs.

Mosley improved to 6-3 and will visit Choctawhatchee on Thursday, November 2.