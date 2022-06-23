LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley football team is set to compete at the FHSAA 7v7 State Championships in The Villages, Florida, this weekend.

The Dolphins will compete with over 50 teams from across the state in the annual tournament that first began in 2015.

Mosley head football coach Tommy Joe Whiddon said the 7v7 tournament is the most competitive high school football can get in the summer.

“We’ve got five pool play games,” Whiddon said. “So we’ll go down there, pool play starts at 2:00 (Friday) afternoon so, from 2:00-5:00. During that time frame, we’ll play four games, then we’ll wake up Saturday morning and play our fifth pool play game, and then after those five games they’ll seed you in the tournament, then it’s single-elimination, so you play as long as you win and you keep on playing till there’s one team left.”