PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley tight end Randy Pittman is getting a lot of attention from Division I schools across the country.

The 6’2′, 220 pound sophomore has already received offers from Florida, Florida State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida Atlantic and West Georgia.

Pittman had an impressive freshman season with the Dolphins. He caught 34 passes for 533 yards and rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns.