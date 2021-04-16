Mosley tight end Randy Pittman commits to FSU

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley tight end Randy Pittman committed to Florida State on Friday morning.

The Dolphin is set to graduate in 2023 and is not yet ranked by any recruiting websites.

He had offers from Florida, Maryland, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida Atlantic and more.

Pittman had an impressive freshman season with the football team as he caught 34 passes for 533 yards and rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns.

His sophomore season was a similar story, he had 35 receptions for 473 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

Over two seasons with the Dolphins, he has over 1,000 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns.

He also is impressive on the basketball court too. He averaged 13.4 points and seven rebounds per game.

Currently, Florida State’s 2023 recruiting class ranks second-best in the country behind Texas.