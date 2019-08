LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team took down South Walton in the first game of the season.

The Dolphins won all three sets against the Seahawks, 25-19, 25-15 and 25-13.

Mosley is back in action against Arnold on Thursday and South Walton will take on Pensacola at home on Thursday.

Other volleyball scores Tuesday night:

Arnold 3 – Blountstown 0

Port St. Joe 3 – Rutherford 1

Bay 3 – Franklin County 1

Marianna 3 – Chipley 0