SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley boys basketball team beat Rutherford 53-49 in a Friday night rivalry matchup.

The Dolphins have now won four consecutive games in the all-time series between the two.

Mosley improves to 8-6 on the season and their next game is against Wakulla on Thursday.

The Rams fall to 11-4 on the year and will take on Port St. Joe on Tuesday.