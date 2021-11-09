Mosley swimmers getting ready for state championships

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley swim team is heading back to the 3A State Championships this season.

11 individual swimmers and three boys relay teams are making the trip down south for the state meet.

All three of those relay teams are seeded high and in a good position to win.

“We haven’t won, we won the medley relay three years in a row in 2010, 2011 and 2012. Since then, we’ve been in the top eight a lot but we haven’t pulled off a win so I would like to win that again,” Mosley head swim coach Steve Burdeshaw said.

The Dolphins have three boys who qualified for the 100 breaststroke event, and the last time Mosley had three swimmers go to state for the same event was in 2012.

The team’s top seeded swimmer is Mason Gonczol in the 100 backstroke. He’s going into the event seeded No. 2.

“It’s like very nervous. First and third place I know them very well and I’ve swam against them for a while. Going into state, you winning it, it’s a big deal, so yeah it’s nervous,” Gonczol said.

Out of those 11 individual swimmers who qualified, just two of them are girls.

“It’s a great feeling honestly. There’s a lot of boys who qualified this year and not a lot of girls qualified this year. It’s a morale booster I would call it, more motivation,” Ansley Olson said.

The Dolphins aren’t just represented on the swimming side, but on the diving board too.

“Of course we have a diver going, Alex Fulton who placed in the top eight last year, is going back and qualified for diving and he’s also on the 200 freestyle relay so he’s a double threat, he’s gonna swim and dive,” Burdeshaw said.

The state swim meet is set for Saturday in Stuart, Florida.