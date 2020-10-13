Mosley swimmer and diver Alex Fulton breaking records and aiming high for his future

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley junior Alex Fulton has made big waves in the high school swimming and diving scene.

He’s broken a few school records on the diving board and been a two-time state qualifier for them.

Fulton started out as just a swimmer and a gymnast before getting out of gymnastics and into diving full time.

“I was already here at the pool doing swim and diving was right after swim practice so I decided to give it a shot and I really liked it when I first started so here I am now, third year, it’s really fun,” Fulton said.

In just three short years, he’s made his mark on the Mosley dive team, beating the Dolphins 11 dive record his sophomore year and then beating the 6 dive school record back in September.

“He’s a great swimmer, he’s one of our top swimmers, he’s on the A relay. He’s a great diver, he has really good body awareness, where he’s at when he’s off the board and we’re hoping he places high in the State this year in diving,” Mosley swim coach Steve Burdeshaw said.

Last year, Fulton placed 12th overall at state. However, it’s not all about the record-breaking for this Mosley junior.

His excellent performance in swimming and diving is preparing him for a bigger goal, to attend the United States Naval Academy.

“I would like to get into the Navy as an officer and just serve my country as much as I can,” Fulton said.

It’s a goal that Fulton has wanted since he was young, so he’s been a part of the Marine Corps Junior ROTC for three years, has a 4.6 weighted GPA in the classroom and is ranked No. 5 in his class.

“You know he leads by example, he’s a hard worker, he works hard in the pool, he works hard when he’s diving. He’s a sharp kid all around,'” Burdeshaw said.

For Fulton, he has his eyes on the prize and he’ll do anything to make his dream a reality.

“Work hard now, play hard later,” Fulton said.

Fulton will compete in another county dive meet on Wednesday.