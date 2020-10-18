Mosley swim wins Bay County meet

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Mosley swim team won the Bay County Swim Meet on Saturday.

“It feels great, it’s like we’ve been trying to keep up this streak, this county streak, it has been going on since Mosley had a swim team, so it’s a big honor to keep it going,” Mosley swimmer Ash Mooney said.

Here are the final girls results:

Mosley- 549 Arnold- 531 North Bay Haven- 273 Bay- 130

Mosley- 666 Arnold- 587 North Bay Haven- 143 Bay- 134

This was the last meet for the teams before their respective districts.

“In general it’s just the love of competing for this meet because a lot of time of course after this meet Mosley and Arnold won’t compete against each other so it’s just like one last hoorah,” Arnold swimmer Keely Stevenson said.



