Mosley swim team wins 2020 Panama City Beach Invitational

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Mosley swim team won the Panama City Beach Invitational for both the girls and boys divisions on Saturday.

Arnold placed second in both divisions.

Mosley swim and dive coach Steve Burdeshaw said these meets are all about preparing for the upcoming post season.

“This is all about racing hard racing well while you’re tired in mid season,” Burdeshaw said.

The Bay County Championship will be held on Oct. 17 at Frank Brown Park Aquatic Center.

Here are the full results:

Boys:

1- Mosley- 479

2- Arnold- 403

3- Maclay- 266

4- Gulf Breeze- 254

5- Pace- 164.5

6- Navarre- 136

7- Choctaw- 119

8- Milton- 115

9- North Bay Haven- 69.5

10- Bay- 51

Girls:

1- Mosley- 393.5

2- Arnold- 370

3- Gulf Breeze- 327

4- Pace- 213

5- Maclay- 173.5

6- North Bay Haven- 170

7- Choctaw- 166

8- Navarre- 159

9- Milton- 97

10- Bay- 17