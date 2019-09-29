Mosley swim honors teammate’s mother battling colon cancer

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Mosley Dolphins co-hosted the Panama City Beach Invitational on Saturday with the Arnold Marlins.

Chiles took 1st place for both the girls and boys team scores.

Arnold placed 5th for both girls and boys.

North Bay Haven placed in the top 10 for girls and placed in the top 15 for boys.

Bay was also at the meet, but the Dolphins did the best out of any Bay County schools.

The Dolphins placed 3rd in girls and 4th in boys, but the day meant more for them.

Swimmers wore temporary tattoos that were blue ribbons for colon cancer awareness.

They did so to support their teammate, June Cain’s, mother who is battling colon cancer right now.

“It means everything, I’m just really happy for her that she’s getting prayed for,” said Cain.