Mosley swim & dive hosts FHSAA Class 3A Region 1 Championship

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Mosley swim and dive team was selected to host the 2020 FHSAA Class 3A Region 1 Championship on Wednesday.

There were 241 athletes participating from 22 schools at Frank Brown Park Aquatic Center.

The Dolphins are having a good season, the boys team is coming off a district title win and the girls team placed second at districts.

“We just worked ourselves really really hard and then by the time we were at the state series like county districts and all of that we got a little bit of rest, and we were just conditioned enough to be doing as well as we’re doing right now,” Mosley swimmer Ansley Olson said.

Niceville swimmer John Harman said he quickly realized how stiff the competition was at Frank Brown Park Aquatic Center.

“At like the district meet I placed in the top seeding for most of my events, and as soon as I come here I am down a lot of places because you realize there are a lot of people out there who can be better than you and it pushes you,” Harman said.

Athletes will now await the rest of the class 3A regionals to be completed to find out if they qualified for next week’s state meet in Stuart.

“Our relay broke our school record and we have a good chance of going to state so it’s very exciting and I’m really working on just trying to have a positive attitude going in my next races,” Pace swimmer Grace McNally said.

Chiles took first for both the boys and girls divisions.

Mosley’s boys team placed second and the girls team placed eighth. Dolphins Cole Brusher and Ash Mooney were among those who automatically qualified for state by placing second in their events. The remaining state qualifiers will be determined as other regional meets wrap up between Thursday and Saturday.