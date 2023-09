LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team defeated Arnold in straight sets on Monday night for their 8th consecutive win in the county rivalry.

Arnold’s most recent victory over Mosley was on August 22, 2019.

The Dolphins improved to 9-5 and will visit Leon on Tuesday, September 19.

The Marlins fell to 4-5 and will visit Tate on Tuesday, September 19.