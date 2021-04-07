Mosley softball finding their groove

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley softball team had a rocky start to their season, but recently they’ve turned things around with two big wins over talented programs.

The Dolphins took down Chipley 14-13 on Thursday and then beat North Bay Haven 7-6 on Tuesday. Both teams with winning records while the Dolphins are 4-14.

“Pretty good, pretty in shock. It was exciting to know we actually can play against these bigger teams and not get beat it definitely helped our confidence at lot,” Mosley softball player Alli Blais said.

First-year head coach Katie Lopes said she knew this would be a rebuilding year as she lost eight seniors from last year’s squad. However, she’s happy the team has finally found their groove.

“It’s been a little rocky road trying to get the transition from the kids that played JV last year, but there was no real softball season last year and the year before the Hurricane. So we’re just in a big transition year of developing kids and getting back on the right road and path to success,” Lopes said.

The players don’t think the secret to their recent success has been something on the field, rather something they’ve built off of it.

“We’ve been doing a lot of team bonding and with practices, we’ve been playing games, practicing, everyone has just been in a lot better mood and it’s been going a lot smoother and everyone is getting along and that type of thing,” Mosley softball player Emily Pitts said.

That bond has been shining through in the past few victories and even after the game is over.

The Dolphins saying that they realized last week what they could do if they come together as a family.

“In the Chipley game, when we were honoring the player that recently passed away, something kind of went off in our brains that we aren’t gonna have this moment again, this exact moment and so we started working harder,” Mosley softball player Mya Redmon said.

This team plans on keeping this momentum going as long as they can, but they also know that it’s much more than just a game.

“I’m not as worried of wins and losses, but if I can go out having fun with my teammates, then it’s all worth it. The relationships you make are bigger than a loss or a big win,” Blais said.

Mosley is back in action against Bay on Thursday.