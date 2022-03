PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley softball team cruised to a 15-0 shutout road victory over Bay on Tuesday night.

The Dolphins improved to 6-5 on the season and will face Rutherford in the opening round of the Bay County Championship tournament on Wednesday, March 23.

The Tornadoes fell to 1-6 and will face Bozeman in the opening round of the Bay County Championship tournament on Wednesday as well.