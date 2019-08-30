Mosley soccer to receive donations from Chiles Timberwolves

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– On the Friday before Hurricane Michael, the Mosley Dolphins tied down a brand new storage facility, but it was no longer there after the storm rolled through.

“It was just kind of sad the boosters club spent money on it we were excited to have it out there and close to us, we’re just bummed that it was taken away from us so quickly,” said Mosley soccer player, Jacob Pickle.

The team lost an estimated $40,000 worth of equipment.

Mosley’s head coach, Tommy Davis, use to coach at Bay High School.

One of his former statisticians, Christy Wolf, reached out to Davis after the storm and once she heard the need she let others in Tallahassee know.

Chiles’ soccer coaching staff decided their team would help the Dolphins.

“So now… we’ll be playing against people that are helping us out which is really awesome and really first-class and shows a lot of sportsmanship,” said Davis.

The Timberwolves are collecting donations and hosting spirit nights at Restaurants around Tallahassee.

“Obviously we would return the favor and just again we’re just so thankful for the friendships and hopefully a good game this year,” said Mosley soccer player, Nicholas Laymon.