LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley rising senior, Zamiyah Hill will head into her final high school season committed to the University of Florida Women’s Soccer Team.

In three years as a Dolphin, she’s already left her mark as one of the best soccer players to ever compete in Bay County.

“I don’t think there’s going to be another player like her for some time, if ever,” Mosley Girls Soccer Coach Marek Betkowski said.

Hill verbally committed to UF in February, notching a check mark to one of her childhood dreams to play collegiate soccer.

“11 years ago when I started playing soccer, I did not expect it to take me this far,” Hill said. “And probably that four-year-old to me is screaming right now, like wow, she did it. And, you know, that kind of brings tears to my eyes because I worked hard for this.”

Mosley and Bay County as a whole have sent several female soccer players to Power Five programs, even in the past few years.

But Coach Betkowski said Hill will be the first to play at Florida.

“We had players going to Florida State, playing on the FSU, playing all kind of different colleges all over the country, but we never have one play for Gators,” Betkowski said. So she’s the first one, hopefully not the last one, but that’s why it’s so exciting.”

Hill was offered by UF after attending an ECNL Showcase, one of many opportunities she’s taken advantage of outside of the high school season.

In November, she qualified for the Olympic Development Program and was selected as one of 18 total girls in her age group from around the country to represent the American National Team competing in London.

“When I went to London, I didn’t know any of the girls and we had to bond over the game,” Hill said. “And that’s what is so beautiful about soccer is just like you don’t have to know each other to play. You have your individual skills and that’s all you need. Then you mix that together and you create a good team.”

Hill is relieved to have the college recruitment process behind her heading into her senior season. She’s admittedly a lead-by-example player on the field, but said she wants to be a vocal leader this upcoming season.

“I’m not the sophomore who scores the goals,” Hill said. “I’m not the junior or the freshman. I’m a senior now, so I had to start talking and speaking up for my team and teammates. So I think it’s going to be different, but it’s not going to be two different.”

With her final season ahead, Coach Betkowski said Hill has already broken the Mosley and Bay County girls soccer career goal record.

She’s averaged over two goals per game the past two seasons and is now up to 84 and counting for her high school career.

“I’m looking forward to this one-hundred mark because it just sounds awesome,” Betkowski said. “But she can easily pass that.”

The Future Gators may wrap up her high school career as the most prolific scorer Bay County has ever seen. But before she graduates, Hill has one major goal in mind.

“I want to win a state championship,” Hill said. “That’s the dream of every high school soccer player is to win a state championship, hold a trophy.”