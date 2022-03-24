LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – All five high school tennis teams in Bay County will compete for the county title at Mosley on Friday and Saturday.

Mosley head tennis coach Denise Hollis said that there is a lot of talent in the area this year and that the tournament should be highly competitive.

“Every team will play, it will be the top five teams at each school, so what happens is five seeds will be in the bracket, four seeds, three seeds, two seeds, and one seed. So it’s going to be some great tennis, I know a couple of kids in our county have signed scholarships so I know it’s going to be a great outing for everyone. And it’s going to be a beautiful day, sunny and warm it’s going to be great, a great day for tennis, come out and join us.”

The Bay County tennis tournament will begin Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. and conclude on Saturday evening.