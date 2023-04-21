SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Mosley baseball team rolled past Bozeman 15-1 for the series sweep.
The Dolphins improved to 17-7 and will host South Walton on Tuesday, April 25.
The Bucks fell to 15-8 and will visit Destin on Tuesday, April 25.
