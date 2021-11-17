Mosley reacts to winning first volleyball state championship in program history

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team was crowned 5A State Champions on Wednesday for the first time in program history.

The Dolphins took down Merritt Island 3-2 in Fort Myers on Wednesday. The team came back from a two set deficit to win the title.

“We took that third set and in the fourth set, we just said we need five points first and then 10 points first and then 15, 20, 25 and that was kind of the game plan going into the fourth and fifth set and here we are,” Mosley head coach Michelle Mask said.

Down two sets to the Mustangs, the Dolphins came into the third set with their backs against a wall. The events that followed could have been scripted into a movie.

After a 27-25 third set victory, giving up was not an option.

“So we went into that time out the seniors we, this is all we wanted for the team and we just had the passion for it our whole team did, we flipped a switch and came back in the fourth set and showed out,” Madison Kinard said.

Showing out was just another way to say complete domination. After starting out 4-4, Mosley went on a 15-point run and ended up taking the fourth set by double digits.

“These girls are definitely my best friends this has been one of my favorite teams to ever play on, I’ve been playing with Liberty and Madison since middle school and I’m so proud of the team. We did it,” Haile Hallmon said.

In set five, the Dolphins jumped out early and even though Merritt Island rallied late, Mosley held on for a 15-13 match final.

Although they got the job done in Fort Myers, they knew their community was paying close attention back home.

“Arnold, Bay, Rutherford, North Bay Haven, they were streaming our game today, we won this for Mosley High School and we won this for Bay County,” Mask said.

This is the second state championship for Mosley this year as the baseball team won one in May. This is the first volleyball championship won by a Bay County team.